Gov. Abbott, state health officials discuss coronavirus precautions

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott met with state health officials for a briefing on the coronavirus in Texas.

They discussed the current status of the coronavirus in the United States, as well as what Texas is doing to combat any potential threats.

Governor Abbott was briefed by Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Courtney Phillips, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John William Hellerstedt, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

“Through the coordinated efforts of our state agencies, Texas is working tirelessly to ensure every community has the resources and preventative measures needed to respond to the coronavirus,” Governor Abbott said. “The Lone Star State will remain vigilant to protect the health and safety of all Texans.”

Several state actions have been taken to ensure the health and safety of Texans. DSHS, the lead agency for response, has activated the State Medical Operations Center (SMOC) virtually.

The SMOC serves as a touchpoint for any requests from local entities, and also ensures consistent collection, tracking, and reporting of activities and data. TDEM is coordinating with local agencies on logistics to ensure relevant supplies are available to communities across Texas.

All agencies are actively communicating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local health departments, regional advisory councils, health providers, and local entities to share pertinent information and provide updates on protocols and processes.

