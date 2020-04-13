$50 million in small business loans to be offered to Texans, Gov. Abbott announced

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and LiftFund, announced that $50 million in small business loans will be available to Texas businesses starting later Monday.

Half of the funding, $25 million, is in partnership between LiftFund and Goldman Sachs.

On Friday, Gov. Abbott hinted at issuing a new executive order this week to slowly start reopening businesses across the state. Abbott didn’t fully divulge details of the plan Monday, but says the plan will slowly stimulate the economy by opening certain types of businesses first.

Abbott maintained that the state’s top priority is the health and safety of the public, implying that the openings will not be a free-for-all for people across the state.

Businesses in Texas and around the country have been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19, and the stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions that followed. This press conference comes ahead of the White House’s expected announcement about what the Trump Administration is going to do to slowly reopen the economy.

“We will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods. We can and we must do this, we can do both. Expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work,” Abbott said Friday afternoon. “One thing about Texans is they so much enjoy working and I know they want to get back into the workforce. But we have to articulate also the strategies about ways we can do this safely.”

As for the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Abbott said Monday the latest numbers are showing “glimmers of hope with a whole bunch of red flags.”

According to Abbott, the numbers in the state are beginning to show promise. Currently, 13,827 Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus out of over 133,000 people tested.

1,176 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 286 Texans have died due to complications from the virus.

Along with his plan to help the Texas economy, Abbott says he will have an announcement on the future of Texas public schools later this week, as well.