Gov. Greg Abbott directs state resources to Amarillo, Lubbock to help COVID-19 surge response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending state resources to areas where COVID-19 is surging.

He said Friday the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Division of Emergency Management are getting medical personnel, supplies and personal protective equipment to both Amarillo and Lubbock areas to help those areas in their COVID-19 response.

Gov. Abbott says DSHS sent 171 medical workers to the areas already with 100 more on the way by Sunday. The department also sent 100 IV pumps, 56 ventilators and 25 oxygen concentrators to help area hospitals.

“As the Amarillo and Lubbock communities see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the State of Texas is providing support to hospitals throughout these two regions,” Gov. Abbott said. “The additional medical personnel, supplies, and PPE surged to the Panhandle and South Plains will help these communities care for patients and contain the spread of this virus.”

Lubbock reported 237 new cases Thursday, and there are currently 192 people hospitalized and the area has an 11.8% positivity rate.

In the Amarillo area, there are 3,509 active COVID-19 cases across Potter and Randall counties and the intensive are units are 88.5% full.