Governor Abbott presents 2019 Star Of Texas Awards

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott today presented the 2019 Star of Texas Awards to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State.

“The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice. To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities. You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support.”

The Star Of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated September 11th of every year as Texas First Responders Day. Today’s ceremony honored and recognized 50 individuals for their remarkable courage and tremendous sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives.

The 2019 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty

Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department

Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department

Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department

Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department

Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office

Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department

Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety

David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department

Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service

Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office

Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department

Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army

Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty