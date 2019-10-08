Governor Kevin Stitt announces a stop in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced a stop in Lawton through the Top Ten Cabinet Tour on social media.

The public meeting is set up to discuss progress through Stitt’s administration and a chance to let Oklahomans voice their opinions.

Join us at the next Top Ten Cabinet Tour in Lawton on October 24 as we discuss the progress being made under my administration and listen to Oklahomans share their thoughts and ideas on how we can become a #OkTopTen state. To RSVP, visit the link below. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 7, 2019

The Facebook event says there will be a presentation from Governor Stitt and select members of the cabinet, followed by a reception where Oklahomans can speak one-on-one with the governor or members of the cabinet.

The 2019 Top ten cabinet tour takes place on October 24, at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th Street, Lawton Ok 73501.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 11 a.m., however, the public meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.