Governor signs permitless carry; no license needed to carry a gun in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the Texas Legislature’s website, Governor Greg Abbott signed permitless carry into law. The bill, known as HB 1927, now allows anyone older than 21 to carry a gun without a permit or license in Texas. It also eliminates the requirement for firearms training to carry a gun in public.

The bill’s history on Wednesday said, “Signed by the Governor [on] 06/16/2021.”

State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock supported the bill, and Texas Representatives John Frullo and Dustin Burrows both of Lubbock co-authored the legislation.

Critics, including Nicole Golden with the Texas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, said, “That system of checking people and checking their record and making sure they’re not just letting anybody carry, it works to keep us safer and provide some sort of protection and some standard.”

The new law takes effect September 1, 2021.