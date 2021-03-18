Governor wishes Texas NCAA tournament teams well

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – “Texas is number one at everything,” Governor Greg Abbott exclaimed Thursday morning discussing the NCAA basketball tournament.

Gov. Greg Abbott proudly noted that Texas had seven teams in the NCAA basketball tournament, often referred to as March Madness.

“I wish all seven all the best and I know two of those will be in the final game,” Abbott said Thursday. “All the best representing the great State of Texas.”

Teams in the NCAA tournament include:

Texas Southern (vs. Mount St. Mary’s)

Texas Tech (6)

Baylor (1)

Houston (2)

North Texas (13)

Texas (3)

Abilene Christian (14)

Texas Southern will kick off the action today at 5:10 p.m.