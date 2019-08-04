Graham Cars and Stars accelerates in the square after almost a decade

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cars and Stars car show in Graham is in gear in its ninth year.

Over 200 classic, new, and custom-made cars parked in America’s Largest Downtown Square showing off in the annual show. A show idea coming easily between the founders of Cars and Stars

“Why not have a car show on the largest downtown square in the United States? We did it the first year and it’s just progressed and gotten bigger and bigger,” Cars and Stars founder Branden Cornelius said

Some participants have entered vehicles in the show every year since it began and say they keep coming back for the fun and to keep the old cars alive.

“I enjoy showing my cars, if you win a trophy that’s good, [but] if you don’t, you had fun talking about them. Some of the older fellows come by and they talk about their dads, their grand-dads had vehicles like this and you know, then they wanna know what all you’ve done to them,” Cars and Stars participant Rick Pennycuff said. “It’s just a fun event. Good, clean, family fun all the way around. You get to meet a lot of neat people.”

People drove into town from all over Texas—benefiting Graham commerce. Filling up area hotels and restaurants as well as allow local vendors to set up on the square over the weekend.

“It brings a lot of people from out of town,” Cornelius said. “We’ve got people from Dallas, Fort Worth, Midland, Odessa, obviously Wichita Falls. All over the state that come to this, we try to provide enough entertainment that people want to come to the show.”

Though Cornelius is handing the event over to a new coordinator next year, he says he will still be apart of decision making. And for the tenth anniversary, they’re gonna arrange something extra special. Or perhaps something with extra drive.