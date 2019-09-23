Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Graham City Council approved Inman Construction’s bid, over 5 other bids, for renovations to the American Legion Building in the amount of $229,000 to house the city’s operations.

“Mainly they were the low bidder on the facility, but they were also the ones that did the last renovation for the business center over there,” Mayor Of Graham Neal Blanton said. “So, they’re very familiar with the building and we feel very comfortable with them.”

The renovations for the move are being funded by a commitment of donated funds by the Bertha Foundation, saving tax payers the expense. Because the American Legion Building is already up to ADA standards, renovations mainly include the building of office spaces, securing the space with better security systems, and wiring for electrical outlets throughout the offices. Mayor Neal Blanton says this move comes from years of assessing their current space and the problems with the 100 year old building.

“We’ve been evaluating City Hall for some time and realized that there was a lot of problems within City Hall. Some collapses of sewer lines, deterioration of walls within city hall, but most importantly, with ADA.”

City Hall already owns the American Legion Building and is currently paying for the two facilities operating costs each month. This move will enable officials to shut down the current city hall facility and save monthly on the operating costs.

“We thought it was important to be able to keep a presence on the square and we feel like this is a good presence,” Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson said. “It also puts City Hall and city staff in the same building with our EDC director, our chamber manager and our CBB manager as well.”

Contract negotiations are underway, and construction will begin shortly after contract approval, with an expected completion date in early 2020.