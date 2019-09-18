Graham concert series begins with country singer Gary P. Nunn

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Concert Association is starting their 75th season at the Graham Memorial Auditorium tonight. The season runs until February with six performances in total. Starting at 7 P.M. with a country music singer-songwriter, Gary P. Nunn.
“I think just from the talent that we were able to secure, I think just bringing that caliber of performances here every single month throughout the season I think is a tribute to itself,” Graham Concert Association Concert Chair Brendan Weatherman said. “But obviously, we want to make it a special opportunity for people to come and appreciate this great theater.”
Season tickets are just $75 or you can always buy your ticket at the door for $20.
The rest of the lineup this season is as follows:
October 22, 2019 ……………………………………………….. Broadway Tonite Live
November 5, 2019 ………………………………………………………….Radney Foster
December 17, 2019 …………………………………………Michael Martin Murphey
January 21, 2020…………………………………….. Seth James & Josh Weathers
February 18, 2020…………………………….. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra