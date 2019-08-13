Graham HS athletic trainer receives Gatorade’s National Secondary School Athletic Trainer Award

Graham (KFDX/KJTL) — Graham High School’s head athletic trainer Mike Carroll has been awarded the 2019 Gatorade Secondary School Athletic Trainer Award.

Each year, Gatorade, in partnership with the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, recognizes 10 secondary school athletic trainers from across the country who provide outstanding athlete care and have had a profound impact on their students, colleagues and community.

Carroll was presented the award at the Southwest Trainers Association Annual Meeting in Arlington, Texas.

“I believe that every athlete, regardless of their setting, deserves to have an athletic trainer to help ensure that they can participate in their sport or activity in the safest way possible,” said Carroll. “I want to thank Gatorade for this award and for their long-time support of the profession of athletic training.”

Athletic trainers are highly qualified, multi-skilled healthcare professionals who collaborate with physicians to provide preventative services, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions. ATs provide medical services to all types of patients, not just athletes, participating in sports, and can work in a variety of job settings.

“I grew as an athletic trainer because of Mike,” said Kendall Goldberg, Director of Athletic Training Services at Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation. “He showed me the importance of having an athletic trainer in a high school no matter the size or the location of the school and the athletics program”

Carroll is in his first year as an athletic trainer at Graham High School. Aside from his duties at Graham High School, Carroll has helped co-authored publications in the Journal of Athletic Training.

“Secondary school athletic trainers are essential to the operation of a quality athletic department in any high school,” said Jeff Kearney, Global Head of Sports Marketing, The Gatorade Company. “Through our partnership with NATA, we hope to raise awareness and elevate the profile of secondary school athletic trainers and the invaluable role they play in keeping young athletes safe and performing at their best.”

As part of the award, Carroll received a $1,000 grant toward his school’s athletic program, a Gatorade Sideline Cart and Gatorade product for his athletes, and complimentary registration to the 2019 NATA Clinical Symposia & AT Expo held in June in Las Vegas.