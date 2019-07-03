Graham ISD employees to get raises for new school year

GRAHAM, TX (KFDX/KJTL) Graham ISD employees will be seeing a raise on their checks in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The district will receive approximately $1.7 million in new revenue thanks to the recently passed school finance bill.

On Monday, the school board unanimously signed off on a new compensation plan for district employees totally $950,000.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Teachers with between one and five years of experience will receive a $2,900 raise.

Teachers with six or more years of experience will receive a raise of between $3,000 and $3,140.

Adjustments will also be made to individual teacher salaries to guarantee they are competitive at $500 above the new state minimum guideline.

All other staff members will receive a five percent pay raise from the pay grade midpoint of their position.

Additionally, new hires will be paid higher than the new salary schedule mandated by the state.

Their offers will now be between $40,000 and $55,000.