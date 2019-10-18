Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Breaking News
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — More Texoma schools are preparing for House Bill 496 to go into effect.

With the passing of HB 496 in the last Texas legislature, schools are required to have Stop the Bleed stations in case of any emergency but these stations are not cheap.

“I’ve had some priced out at about $10,000 for just doing the high school,” Graham ISD Safety Director Tom Lewis said.

Thanks to the Graham Regional Medical Center donating 20 stations, the school district won’t have to pay that money.

“Inoc Espinoza, ER director, approached me and said ‘how can we get into the schools,” Lewis said. “I said ‘come on, we’re in.’ it kind of went crazy from there.”

Graham Regional Medical Center ER Director Inoc Espinoza said with recent school shootings shocking the nation, they wanted to make sure the school district was prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“When the research came out about 40% of the people that had passed away in these shootings and bombings,” Espinoza said. “Passed away necessarily due to blood loss. If there had been a bystander trained in this Stop the Bleed, how to put a tourniquet on it would have stopped that bleed initially, it would have been a better outcome.”

Lewis said it is important for school districts and hospitals to partner together.

“It’s everything,” Lewis said. “I think the hardest thing is from, what I was talking to Inoc was, that it’s hard to get into the school systems. He said we’ve called and asked and he called me and I said ‘let’s go.’ it’s just a matter of getting into the schools and telling them what they are all about.”

Now teachers and staff can be prepared to act if the time comes when they are called upon.

Graham Regional Medical Center was able to purchase these after taking funds from their advertising budget. HB 496 goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

