Graham murder/suicide is being investigated

UPDATE: Sept. 9, 2019 11:53 a.m.

Josh Noggle obituary.

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating what is considered at this time a murder/suicide that occurred on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

On the afternoon of Sept. 6, around 4:30 p.m., Graham Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Avenue D in reference to a person who had been shot. The caller also reported that the shooter had walked back into his residence.

Graham Police Officers arrived on the scene and heard a single gunshot come from the inside the suspected shooters’ residence. Officers and Deputies from the Young County Sherriff’s Department arrived and took up a position of cover around the suspecter shooters’ residence.

An off-duty Graham Police Officer and neighbor in the area located the person who was shot and started first-aid. Due to the fact that the person who was shot was laying directly in front of the suspected shooters’ house, the off-duty officer and the neighbor pulled the victim to a safe location so emergency aid could be provided.

The victim, who was identified as Joshua Dale Noggle, 33 of Graham, Texas was transported to the Graham Regional Medical Center by ambulance. While at the hospital, Noggle succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 Jason Hearne.

Negotiators from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Graham Police Department attempted to make contact with the suspected shooter, who was later identified as Joe Donald Sledge, 67 of Graham, Texas.

Negotiations were unsuccessful and members of the DPS Special Response Unit made entry into the residence and located Sledge deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, we know that there was a disagreement that was had between the neighbors the day the incident took place and the two men had a history of disagreements.

The case is still under investigation by the Graham Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers.

