Graham names new police chief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) After searching for more than a year the city of Graham has its new chief of police.

Being in law enforcement is something that runs in the family for newly appointed Chief Brent Bullock.

“My great grandfather was a town marshall at one time in Mineral Wells, Texas,” Bullock said. “My grandfather was a police officer here in the 50s and my uncle was actually a deputy sheriff here in Young County and later became the investigator for the district attorney’s office here.”

Bullock started his law enforcement career at the age of 14 as an explorer in the 80s and has been with the city of Graham since 1995. Last Thursday he was named the chief of police, something he said was bittersweet.

“It’s something that you realize at the moment that you’ve set a long term goal for and then all of a sudden it becomes yours,” Bullock said. “You think about it and you don’t think about all of the responsibilities that comes with it.”

Bullock was named chief from a pool of 39 applicants after being interim chief since former Chief Tony Widner retired back in January. City Manager Brandon Anderson said Bullock being from Graham helped in their decision.

“Having that pride factor, that being raised in Graham I think he kind of has the responsibility or feels like he has the responsibility that this is my home town I want to take care of it in an extra special way,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, it puts a little more pressure on him to do a good job.”

Now that he is chief, Bullock wants to get back to doing something he said police officers have gotten away from.

“When I first got into law enforcement the old cliché when you asked someone ‘why are you a police officer?’ and the cliché was to protect and serve,” Bullock said. “I feel personally, that over the years we’ve gotten away from that. It used to be on every patrol car you ever saw. But now I think we need to get back to that.”

Now with being named chief behind him, the hard work of running a police department lies ahead.

Bullock said he is thankful for all of the support from the community and to those who reached out to congratulate him.