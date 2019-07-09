Graham’s new economic director hopes to bring jobs, new businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The City of Graham announced Joe Beruta as its new economic director last June, a position he says he knew was right for him.

“It was a great opportunity to kind of leverage some of my background both in real estate and sight selection along with my corporate marketing background,” Beruta said. “So for me it was a natural fit and then as well got to help the community grow and evolve.”

In this new role, Beruta wants to achieve four main goals that he believes will bring more businesses to Graham. Including developing the town square with more shops and restaurants.

“Second would be just trying to attract different manufacturing and industrial base here, obviously bringing more jobs to Graham. And then third, trying to support our community and our kids. Bringing in businesses and entrepreneurs that wanna support giving our kids life skills. Things like driver’s education, things like swimming lessons and really supporting and evolving how our kids grow up. And then last but certainly not least, trying to bring in a big name in terms of restaurant and retail,” Beruta said.

And he hopes to accomplish this with the help of the Graham Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a really strong Chamber of Commerce and also strong community here in Graham,” Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO Krisa De La Cruz said. “We have a good relationship with the business owners and business community and we do everything we can to support them in their endeavors. We’ve grown over the last several years and continue to see growth.”

While there is a lot on his to-do list, Beruta is optimistic these changes will not only benefit Graham citizens but bring more tourism to “small-town America,” for decades to come.