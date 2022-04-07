GRANBURY (KXAS) — A Granbury Middle School teacher has resigned after a student was seriously burned during a science experiment in class, officials say.

The Granbury Independent School District said in a statement on Twitter that the educator is “no longer an employee of the school district,” and that further investigation was being “turned … over to law enforcement/proper authorities.”

The school district did not provide any additional details but Granbury police told NBC 5 that on April 1, a 12-year-old boy suffered possible third-degree burns.

This was after his teacher, who police have identified only as a 37-year-old woman, put hand sanitizer on both his hands and lit it on fire as part of a science experiment.

Read more from NBC5 here.