Grand Jury dismisses charges against a Burkburnett woman for allegedly hitting her mother-in-law

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A charge of injury to an elderly person has been dismissed against a 33-year-old Burkburnett woman police said hit her mother- in- law.

Latisha Renee Wells charge was no-billed by the grand jury.

Police said on April 22 Wells and her husband were involved in a disturbance and her mother in law tried to intervene.

They said Wells picked up a duffle bag with metal on the outside and unknown objects inside, and hit her mother in law in the head, who required medical treatment at the hospital.

Just about a year ago, Wells was arrested after a car crashed into a home in the 1100 block of Clover in Burkburnett causing extensive damage.

One person was in the home at the time but not injured seriously.

Witnesses told officers the driver backed the car out of the house and parked down the street.

Police said Wells came out of a house and said she was the driver and had just blacked out for some reason.

An officer said he detected the odor of alcohol on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was staggering.