

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County grand jury has indicted a Wichita Falls man for manslaughter instead of his original charge of intoxication manslaughter, in connection with the death of a woman at Loop 11 and Seymour Highway in March.

Anastacio Mendoza is charged with the death of Diane Luckett, who died in a Lubbock hospital about 10 days following the grinding car crash. Mendoza remains jailed on $100,000 bonds, and is also jailed without bond on an immigration detainer.

According to a witness, a pickup driven by Mendoza was westbound at a high rate of speed on Seymour Highway and failed to stop for the stop light and struck Luckett’s car, which was turning onto Loop 11.

Witnesses and police observed strange behavior by Mendoza which included flirting with a female officer and asking her personal questions and cursing at officers and medical personnel as they tried to treat him.

Mendoza was treated and released for his injuries.

Officers said Mendoza’s former boss arrived on the scene and told them he had recently terminated Mendoza because he was using illegal drugs and acting erratically.