“Grave concern” as World Health Organization closely monitors coronavirus spread

(NBC News) — A plane carrying American evacuees from the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak landed in Southern California Wednesday.

The 195 Americans on board were greeted by people wearing protective gear after landing at March Air Reserve Base, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.

The federal government chartered the plane to evacuate diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, along with other Americans eager to leave.

Centers for Disease Control workers screened the group for coronavirus in Anchorage, Alaska, during a refueling stop.

They were also screened twice before leaving China and will undergo additional health screenings in California.

The World Health Organization is closely monitoring the outbreak, and said Wednesday the pace at which the disease is spreading is a “grave concern.”

“Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential of a much larger outbreak,” warned WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



Five cases have been confirmed in the United States.

