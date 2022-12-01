WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grayline Research Center in Wichita Falls hopes to make several kids’ from the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas Christmas wishes come true.

They have set up a toy drive donation box and are asking for your help. Items needed include dolls, diapers, pull-ups (all sizes), bath sets, Lego sets, acne facewash, bikes and trikes, sports balls, hair accessories, board games, card games, and diaper crème.

The donation box is located at 3300 Seymour Highway.

More information can be found on the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas website.