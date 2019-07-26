Great Value mild taco seasoning recalled over possible salmonella contamination

LENEXA, Kan. (WTVO) – Mild taco seasoning mix sold at Walmart stores under the Great Value brand has been recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with salmonella.

Williams Foods LLC said the seasoning mix contains cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by a supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing recalled a specific lot of cumin because a sample was found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled seasoning mix was sold in one-ounce packets. Only packets with a UPC of “0 78742 24572 0,” and “best if used by” dates of 07/08/21 and 07/09/21 are involved in the recall.

No other mixes or “Best By” dates are involved.

There are no reported cases of salmonellosis in connection with the product.

People who bought the recalled mix should return it to the store for a full refund.