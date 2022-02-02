A replay of Phil’s prediction can be found below!

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Wednesday morning.

Phil did see his shadow, meaning winter is here to stay! This marks the 107th time the seer of seers has seen his shadow since the tradition began in 1887.

As Bill Murray once said, “Well, it’s Groundhog Day…again,” but you don’t have to risk being snowed in at a Punxsutawney bed and breakfast this year.

Weathering the cold, Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo and Anchor Jordan Tracy were at Gobbler’s Knob live on Feb. 2 for WTAJ’s special “Groundhog Day: Out of the Shadows.”

Last year, The Inner Circle had to close off Gobbler’s Knob to protect Punxsutawney Phil from COVID-19. This year though, Phil is all vaxxed up and ready to predict the coming of spring for the masses not only at Gobler’s Knob but for everyone at home.

Pictures from Groundhog Day 2022

Groundhog Day 2022

(Left to right) Molly Reed and Darla Gram of Michigan

(Left to right) Christine Calandra and Grace Calandra of New Jersey.

Groundhog Day Wedding

Karl Arbogast and Alexandra Arbogast of Tennessee are newly weds.

Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi performs at Groundhog Day 2022 with her fire routine

Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi performs at Groundhog Day 2022 with her fire routine

Groundhog Day 2022

Karl Arbogast and Alexandra Arbogast of Tennessee are newly weds.

Karl Arbogast and Alexandra Arbogast of Tennessee are newly weds.

Karl Arbogast and Alexandra Arbogast of Tennessee are newly weds.

Groundhog Day 2022

Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi performs at Groundhog Day 2022 with her fire routine

Groundhog Day Wedding

Groundhog Day 2022

Groundhog Day 2022

Groundhog Day 2022

In 2021, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. It marked the 106th time that Phil saw his shadow since the tradition began in 1886. With the recent snap of arctic cold to come through the northeast United States, many are anxious to see warmer days.

Be sure to check out the video above to see how you can get a personal message from Punxsutawney Phil on Cameo