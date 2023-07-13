WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new school year is fast approaching, and Off-Road Syndicate wants to make sure kids will be going to school in style.

The group hosted a clothing and back-to-school supply drive for the children’s home and teen emergency shelter in Wichita Falls, Thursday.

Julia Robertson, the founder, and president, said she feels it is important that the kids in the shelter know what it is like to have something of their own. Robertson said she opened up this event to the public not long ago in hopes of getting more donations, “Last time it was smaller, I mean, because we only have so many resources here in Wichita Falls, and we figured we’d reach out and try to get the community involved, try to get as much as we can to be successful.”

If you missed this drop, the Off-Road Syndicate will be hosting another next week at the old Bed, Bath, and Beyond parking lot. Make sure you look for the row of jeeps.