Group of Denton HHH riders take extra strides to arrive in Wichita Falls

For a group of six, the ride just wasn’t enough, so they rode their bikes from Denton.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It takes a lot of passion and grit to ride in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

A group of riders from Denton takes that passion to a whole other level.

Cyclists from all over the country ventured to Wichita Falls the for Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“There’s just people crazy enough to do it, just pushing yourself a little bit further, it was 130 miles so it was just a little bit more than the 100-mile here,” HHH 62-mile & Denton rider Chelsea Vanderheyden said.

The riders left Denton at 5:30 Friday morning and pulled into Wichita Falls around 3:00 in the afternoon.

An adventure, leading to a familiar and enjoyable place.

“I love people watching and this is the best place in the world to people watch, there’s a lot of characters,” HHH 62-mile & Denton rider Erik Hausknecht said.

It takes a specific bike to handle a trek like this.

“This bike is a gravel bike. it’s got disc breaks, bigger tires cause the roads were like gravel with sand and it’s not road cycling, it’s a little bit more heavy stuff,” Vanderheyden said.

It wasn’t the easiest ride.

“Super rough, we got chased by like a thousand dogs, some of them were really nice, some of them were super mean,” Hausknecht said.

“There was a storm that was chasing us the whole way, I mean you would look to the right, big ominous clouds and then to the left it’s sunny and we’re just going away from it,” Vanderheyden said.

But when asked if it was worth it…

“Yeah, oh yeah, you gotta have an adventure,” Hausknecht said.

“Yeah, it really was, cause now I can tell people I rode my bike here and they’re like ‘what I came here to ride a bike,” Vanderheyden said.

An accomplishment not many know, but one these cyclists will never forget.

If that wasn’t enough, the group got back on their bikes Saturday night to ride in the Gravel Grind.