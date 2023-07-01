WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local residents took to the street Saturday to protest after several geese were euthanized last month.

Last month, Midwestern State University removed several geese that were overpopulating the campus, ruffling some feathers in the community. Some community members want to protect the geese and their home.

Joanie Harvey, a self-proclaimed activist, took it upon herself to find answers as to why MSU would do something like this, “I have been in contact with the Texas Wildlife organization that actually carried it out, and they won’t give me any real information. So, I’m going to have to go through a different avenue.”

Harvey continued to say she and the public want to know the who, what, when, where, and why of the removal of the geese.

She claims that no one is talking and there should have been community involvement with the issue. Her movement started to pick up wind as her Facebook group quote justice for MSU geese end quote includes over one hundred members. Some of the activists were found on Taft Street protesting in the pouring rain. If you would like to join the group, search for Justice for MSU Geese and send them a request.