Gun, ammunition sales rise amid coronavirus fears

MICHIGAN (WEYI) — As the coronavirus continues to intensify gun shops are seeing increased business.

Glenn Duncan, the owner of Duncan’s Outdoor Shop in Bay City, Michigan says sales are up.

He says people are buying more guns, but the hot ticket item is ammunition.

Since last week, Duncan has had to limit the amount of ammo he sells to his customer.

“Ammo is one of those things that we don’t know when the factories are getting started back up again because a lot of ammo comes from overseas. They worry there won’t be enough,” he says.

