Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified

Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March

MISSOURI (KSDK/NBC News) — An anti-gun violence march through the streets of Ferguson, Missouri was interrupted Saturday when someone pulled a gun and threatened marchers.

“It really made me angry because why do we have people pulling up with guns?” organizer Skylar Robinson said. “And this is what we are trying to fight against.”

“This gives me more purpose we’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep going because this needs to be addressed,” she added.

Robinson, 17, organized the march after hearing about 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, who was shot and killed near a football jamboree this past summer.

Robinson says she couldn’t handle one more child dying.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2K8Fviu

