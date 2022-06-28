UVALDE, Texas — The Butt family and grocery retailer H-E-B announced on Tuesday the donation of $10 million to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde, TX.

According to a statement issued by H-E-B on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, donations were made to the nonprofit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit associated with the school district.

After a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24th that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, the Mayor of Uvalde announced the school would be demolished. Uvalde CISD Moving Forward is seeking donations to build a new school, make schools in the district more secure, and build a memorial park at Robb Elementary’s current location.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” said Charles Butt, H-E-B’s Chairman. “As we continue to mourn the tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”

The company launched a separate donation campaign in May to support the victims and families of the shooting and has committed $500,000.