Habitat for Humanity officials express gratitude for $5,000 donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity officials said they are thankful for a generous donation from the North Texas Home Builders Association.

Early Thursday, officials from the NTHBA presented Habitat for Humanity with a check of $5,000.

Director of Marketing and Development Will Goodner said the partnership has been great.

“They have beautiful homes on display and they are revitalizing really nice neighborhoods, doing a little bit more with the home building,” Goodner said. “What we do is revitalize these neighborhoods on a lower level. So, it’s a really great fit. Their proceeds really help us out in the future getting new homeowners into new homes.”

With this money, they said they hope to continue their vision to eliminate poverty housing in Wichita County.

