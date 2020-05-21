Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Habitat for Humanity is an organization that helps people who are looking to the next step in life and giving a helping hand to become homeowners. Now, for low-income families that qualify the nonprofit is now accepting applications.

With each stud and each nail habitat for humanity has helped low income families get started on their way to become home owners.

“It’s a new chapter for me and my kids; I have a daughter named Ali, she is 15, and she is looking forward to having her own room being able to decorate it and paint how she wants,” Wichita Falls resident Kimberly Wagnor said. “She likes to dance, so she will be outside dancing all the time.”

It took Kimberly Wagnor a little over a month to qualify and when she was approved it changed her future.

“She has just overjoyed,” Director of Marketing Development Will Goodner said. “It’s this pride that she has known she has her own home they have their own space. As far as I know, they been living with her mom and her dad for years and so to get her own space her own responsibility it’s a huge jump for her.”

Goodner said they are taking applications for anyone ready to take the next step in their life and might need a little help.

“We are trying to help folks with a hand up not a handout, so they have to be at a point where they are financially able to make a mortgage payment and do certain things just like a homeowner would do,” Goodner said.

A hand up to help families in need become homeowners.