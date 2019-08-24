Habitat For Humanity of WF dedicates new home

The hours can be earned through building, volunteering at the Habitat ReStore or volunteering at the Habitat office.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—One woman put in a lot of hours to earn herself a new home.

Habitat For Humanity of Wichita Falls hosted a home dedication for Elaine Dubray.

Dubray worked towards a minimum of 300 sweat equity hours to become a habitat homeowner.

The hours can be earned through building, volunteering at the Habitat ReStore or volunteering at the Habitat office.

“We’re just looking to get people that need a home into a new home and something they can, like I said, have pride in,” WF Habitat For Humanity Director of Marketing & Development Will Goodner said.

The organization’s mission is geared towards helping others.

Dubray was gifted a quilt and a new bible to celebrate her new place.

The process from here is like any new homeowner, they’ll have to go through a closing before moving in.

However, if everything goes as planned, she could be all moved in within the month!