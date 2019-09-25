Haircuts for the homeless

News
WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — On a Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington there’s a new face you may see hard at work.

That would be Tre’vonne Wilkins, a local barber who a couple months ago began giving haircuts to the homeless for free.

Every Sunday he comes to the corner. He sets up a chair, his clippers, music, and some refreshments and waits.

“I’m just giving back to my community,” he said.

Raised in Tacoma, Wilkins understands the struggle those experiencing homelessness have gone through.

“I’ve been down and out before, just like the brothers and sisters out here,” he says.

Wilkins said he’s heard lots of stories from those he’s cut, many of which are a story of good people falling on hard times.

Read more here.

