Halloween will shine a full moon for the first time since 1944

HOUSTON (CW39) — It hasn’t happened in decades! For the first time since the ’40s, Halloween will receive some spooky ambiance from a full moon this year.



For many people, the Halloween full moon will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time it occurred was in 1944, the Farmer’s Almanac reveals. The next one isn’t expected to happen until 2039, according to NASA.



Although Saturday’s moon will be a “blue” moon, it won’t actually appear to be blue; scientists use the term to describe the second full moon of a given month, which only occurs about once every 2 1/2 years, NASA reveals.

According to the Farmers Almanac, the first full Moon of 2020 howled onto the scene with January’s Wolf Moon on January 10th. And usually, we have one for each month, making the total 12 for the year. But on occasion, some months will have two full Moons. This is the case for October 2020: we’ll have a full Moon on Thursday, October 1st, which will be the Harvest Moon, and again on Saturday, October 31st—a Halloween full Hunter’s Moon in all time zones (the Moon turns full at 10:49 a.m. EDT), making this a super fun rare treat.