Hands to Hands officials prepare to begin 11th annual fundraiser campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—From feeding the elderly to providing shelter for children living in harm’s way, for eleven years, the folks at Hands to Hands Community Fund have been leaders in giving local non-profits the financial boost they need.

However, to do that for many years to come, they need community help.

Folks with Hands to Hands are launching its fundraising campaign at The Wellington on Thursday.

Every year, Hands to Hands raises thousands of dollars to ensure Texoma non-profits stay strong for those they serve.

Local non- profit organizations, community leaders and volunteers will be gathered here at The Wellington to learn more about the agencies the Fund helps.

Non-profit representatives reflected on the year they have had and discuss what they are looking for in the future.

“Our slogan this year is ‘100% committed’ in a way to say we put our money where our mouth is,” Hands to Hands Executive Director Nancy Brown said. “We want to make sure that the community knows that when they give to these organizations, they give directly to the organizations they don’t give to Hands to Hands.”

Hands to Hands benefits eight organizations: The Arc of Wichita County, Camp Fire, Straight Street, The Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett, Boy Scouts, CASA, Children’s Aid Society and The Friendly Door.

