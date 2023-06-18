WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a stormy night, a much more calm and stable atmosphere welcomed in Father’s Day. Though temperatures were in the 90s across most of the area, pleasant northerly winds behind a frontal boundary have settled in for the day into tomorrow.

As the new workweek begins, not only will the winds shift, but temperatures will rise above the century mark for most of Texoma. This has prompted a Heat Warning for south/southeastern counties, while most of the remainder of the area, aside from western counties (at the moment) will be under a heat advisory.

Where the warning is, heat indices may be as high as 117 degrees. Remember, heat index (indices, pl.) means the temperature it feels like. We are jumping into some dangerous territory with this kind of heat. Stay hydrated. Stay indoors if at all possible, of course, air conditioning preferred. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks, loosen clothing, and be in the shade as much as possible.

As a new ridge of high pressure begins establishing itself in the region, sunny and hot will be the general trend as we look at our ten-day projection.