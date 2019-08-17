Hardeman Co. fire cause confirmed as human-made

We are here with Kari Hines with the Texas A&M Forest Service and she is giving us an update on what officials are now doing after reporting that about 12,000 acres of land was burned in a wildfire that started on Friday evening. Keep up with me for updates Texomashomepage.com – KFDX, KJTL Posted by Shatanya N Clarke on Monday, August 19, 2019

UPDATE: Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service confirm the Copper Breaks Fire is human-caused. While it remains 40-percent contained the investigation continues.

There is a type one helicopter dropping water on hotspots within the perimeter.

UPDATE: According to the Texas A&M Forest Service twitter the fire is about 40-percent contained as of Sunday night.

It’s estimated that 12,000 acres have burned.

And unlike the Hardeman County Sheriff’s hope of getting some help from storms, the Texas Forest Service officials said it dropped very little rain to help the cause, and the wind increase posed an additional challenge for firefighters.

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: At least 11,000 acres have burned in the Copper State Park fire. Hardeman County Sheriff said firefighters are getting some needed help from the rain out in Quanah, helping minimize the fire, but firefighters are continuing to try to put all of it out.

A fire is still burning out in Hardeman County after three days with multiple agencies assisting.

According to Texas Forest Service officials, strike team members have joined multiple agencies working to contain a fire in Copper Break State Park.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is 20% contained and has burned about 5,000 acres.

Officials from Red Oak, Fort Worth, Roanke, Haltum City, Brownwood, Amarillo, Wichita Falls and Lewisville fire departments have all responded and this is the first time in 2019 that the TIFMAS resources have been called to assist with a wildfire call.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said fires south of Quanah are now under control.

However, resource available are being dedicated to the fires on the west of Quanah.

Texoma’s Homepage will keep you updated when new information become available.

Original story: The fire threat for Quanah has been decreased and only smalls remain in the area.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, all residents south on U.S. 287 need to be on alert for a possible evacuation, as the fire continues to burn. Sheriff Pat Laughery said if that evacuation is needed, the Code Red system will be utilized. They will also go door to door if need be, alerting residents. Additionally, HWY 6 is now shut down. No traffic is being allowed through. Laughery said at the writing of this update, Quanah is not in danger, as the winds have shifted.

The Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A & M Forest Service reports the fire has affected 3,000 acres and is 20% contained as of Saturday evening. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Developing Friday night, a massive fire on the edge of southern Hardeman County continues to rage on.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at the Copper Breaks State Park.

It’s estimated to be 2,000 acres and only 15% contained.

Texas Forest Service firefighter are working the scene, and we’re working to get more information on the fire, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.