Hardeman Co. Sheriff's Office inform residents of scam calls

HARDEMAN CO. (KFDX/KJTL) The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office is informing residents to be aware of scam calls.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, sometimes a person will call impersonating a police officer in order to scam someone and take money illegally. A similar situation happened Tuesday in Quanah where someone called impersonating Chief Deputy Mark Williams and used his name and phone number at the sheriff’s office to gain control of a victim’s emotions and take $475 from the victim’s bank account. The caller had a foreign accent and no one at the sheriff’s office has a foreign accent.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office also said they will not call a person on the phone to solicit or demand money. If they need to conduct business they will do so in person

If anyone receives a scam call, they’re encouraged to record the phone number, hang up and call the sheriff’s office to report the scam.

