Hardeman Co. SO: 911 system down

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 911 emergency system is down in Hardeman County, and officials are working to resolve the issue.

According to officials with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the system is down due to an AT&T outage. Calls are being transferred to Baylor county and routed to dispatch.

Officials urge residents to call their office at 940-663-5374 or 940-663-5374 for more information.

911 is currently down due to an AT&T outage. 911 calls will be transferred to Baylor County then relay to dispatch. If possible, please call the office at 940-663-5374 or 940-663-5374

Posted by Hardeman County Sheriff's Department – Texas on Friday, July 26, 2019

Officials are unsure how long the outage will last but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

