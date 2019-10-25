Harlem Globetrotters “Pushing the Limits” during 2020 world tour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Wichita Falls at Kay Yeager Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. 

Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game.  Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance. 

The “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will up the ante and create even bigger moments and memories for Globetrotter fans. The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America.  Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

New to this year’s tour, and never been done before, include:

  • Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year, hoping to add to their list of impressive accolades and innovations.
  • In many markets, the Globetrotters will also perform their legendary pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warmups in the dark, using a glow in the dark Baden basketball to provide the illumination.
  • The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010. The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

