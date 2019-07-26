Head sewn to torso in ‘Frankenstein Manner’ at body donation center

News

by: Joe Dana

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX, AZ. (KPNX) — New grizzly details are emerging five years after the FBI raided a body donation center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The details recently emerged in an ongoing civil lawsuit against the now-defunct Phoenix-based Biological Resource Center. The company was raided by the FBI in 2014 and closed when prosecutors convicted business owner Stephen Gore of conducting an illegal enterprise.

The company collected bodies of people who died under the guise the bodies would be used for disease research. But instead, the company is accused of carelessly dismembering and storing bodies and selling many body parts to for-profit to entities around the world.

Thirty-three plaintiffs are suing Gore in a case that goes to trial in October.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News