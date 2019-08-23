Head start students and staff gifted new shirts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some generous community donors gave the Wichita Falls Head Start program a great back to school gift.

500 t-shirts for students and staff members to show school spirit.

Staff and students are “Living That Head Start Life” with their new shirts.

According to the Head Start Family Service Coordinator, this is the first time they have been able to give their kids t-shirts and the hope is that this will help to create that sense of family within the program and on campuses.

“Having something to make them feel like they belong, to match their teachers, we look the same and we are all part of the same mission and the same education is really important for our program,” Head Start Family Service Coordinator Amanda Ellard said.

Ellard said because Head Start is a low-income program, it was important for them to provide the kiddos with shirts no extra cost to families.

WFISD officials express gratitude to those who made it possible.