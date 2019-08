AUSTIN (KXAN) — We first met Officer Wayne Sneed in a courtyard outside the Austin Independent School District’s downtown headquarters. The plan was to ride along with him for a few hours to see what a typical day is like.

At 6’4” and 240 lbs., the 58-year-old is built like a Navy SEAL, an intimidating presence. Yet a flash of his smile and calm demeanor have a way of quickly putting people at ease.