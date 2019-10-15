Deadly Diagnosis: Male breast cancer

(NBC News) — Breast cancer is a rare but potentially deadly diagnosis in men.

Last month Minnesota resident Randy Klauk became one of the estimated 2,500 men who will be diagnosed this year in the United States.

“I have no cancer history in my family, and yet I’m diagnosed with cancer. It makes no sense, but yet it can happen,” he says.

Male breast cancer makes up about one percent of all cases.

Patients are often older and in more advanced stages of the disease.

“Men don’t like to go see doctors anyway. They don’t take as good care of themselves as women do. But if a man feels a lump or has a discharge or has any bleeding from the nipple, they need to get checked,” says the American Cancer Society’s Dr. Len Lichtenfeld.

Treatment options are also under-researched. For example, men are often excluded from clinical trials of new drugs.

A recent analysis by the Mayo Clinic of more than 10,000 patients found a quarter of underwent breast-conserving surgery. Of that group, 70-percent went on to receive radiation treatment.

Overall, about half of the entire study group got chemotherapy.

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, recently revealed he had a mastectomy, speaking out to raise awareness and offer support to other men like Randy Klauk.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

