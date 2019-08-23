Losing weight with virtual reality

(NBC News) — Virtual reality is helping people lose weight and exercise more.

VirZoom is a stationary bike sensor that works with an Oculus virtual reality headset.

For $10 a month users can play games, ride a Pegasus or even race in the Tour De France.

The sensor can work on any exercise bike, so it’s easy to setup at home, or an apartment or hotel gym.

The VirZoom sensor is available on Amazon and Walmart.com for about $100. The Oculus Rift retails for around $400. It may seem steep, but other high-tech bike systems on the market can cost upwards of $2,000.

According to market firm IDC, 30 percent more VR headsets sold in the first quarter than the same time last year.

Fitness applications are also becoming more popular.

BOXVR lets you punch away calories, and fans of the VR dance game Beat Saber are sharing weight loss wins online with the hashtag fitsaber.

Read more here.