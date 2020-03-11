New blood test may predict Alzheimer’s disease

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christopher Nelson had the outward appearance of a normal, healthy teenage boy. He attended Burkburnett High school with is twin brother Shane and his sister Gretchen, he rooted for the Dodgers and joined the JROTC program. Yet underneath the surface, a tragedy was about to unfold that his father Marty couldn’t prepare for.

"They were in California at the time, I was here. I get a phone call and Tina had told me that, ‘hey we took him to the cardiologist they said his heart rate is really low, but they’re not going to hospitalize him, and then the next thing I know is that later that day I get a call, ‘K well they’re going to put a pacemaker in'," said Marty. "On August 28th, his brother [Chris] went for a walk around where we live and went into a ventricular fibrillation. Basically the heart seized and it vibrates and quits pumping blood…They call it sudden cardiac death, so he died instantly."