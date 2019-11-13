1  of  2
New treatment offers dry eye relief

(NBC News) — A stinging, burning or scratchy sensation in your eyes, sensitivity to light or eye redness could all be symptoms of dry eye. Now doctors have a new way to treat it.

The treatment is called Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and it was first used for skin issues like rosacea to close tiny blood vessels that feed inflammation to the eye.

Optometrist Dr. Allan Panzer says patients undergoing the treatment for the skin condition started claiming their dry eyes also improved, so doctors began to do some research.

“Those vessels are feeder vessels. They feed the inflammation to the eye and by closing them we decrease inflammation to the eye,” Panzer explains. “Then decreasing the inflammation to the eye will make the eye feel better.”

