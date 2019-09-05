1  of  3
Planned Parenthood is launching birth control app

(KFDX/KJTL) — Planned Parenthood is launching an app in an effort to provide better access to birth control in 27 states and DC.

The app, Planned Parenthood direct, offers urinary tract infection treatments and birth control to women struggling to go to a doctor.

Options include the pill, the patch, and the ring.

This announcement comes just weeks after the company’s high profile departure from Title X.

Planned parenthood is expecting to expand the project to all 50 states by 2020.

Last year, more than 40% of people who used Title X received medical help from planned parenthood.

