Possible e-cigarette illnesses have been reported

(KFDX/KJTL) — 215 possible e-cigarette based illness cases have been reported from 25 states as of Tuesday. Among those states are California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Reports of pulmonary illnesses are under investigation.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a standardized case definition. While some cases in each of the states are similar and appear to be linked to e-cigarette product use, more information is needed to determine what is causing these respiratory illnesses.

Many patients reported these similar symptoms: breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, chest pain before hospitalization.

Some cases reported other symptoms such as fevers or fatigue, and even mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

The FDA continues to receive requests from states and has received roughly 80 samples. The FDA is analyzing the samples for their contents, whether they contain nicotine, substances such as THC or other cannabinoids.

The results of the testings will be shared with the respective states to aid in the investigation.

In order to better understand whether there’s a relationship between any specific products or substances that have been reported in the illnesses, more information is needed.

There does not seem to be one specific product involved in all of the cases, although THC and cannabinoids have been reported in most of the cases.

While the FDA and CDC continue to gather more information about these incidents and any specific products or substances involved, the Agencies also believe it’s important to provide the public with useful information to help protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as continue to notify health care professionals about the illnesses, what to watch for, and how to collect and report information on these cases.

As part of that commitment, CDC issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory. You can read more here.

Click here to read information regarding to e-cigarettes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services