The Lone Star Rider is riding for a cure

(KFDX/KJTL) — Rex Covington, also known as the Lone Star Rider, is riding for a cure. His goal is to raise $90,000 for the American Diabetes Association in one year.

“I had a dream In the second week of January 2018 that I was raising money riding my motorcycle all over the country and that I raised $90,000.00 in one year. I thought this is a great idea so I’m pursuing it,” says Covington.

Covington’s son was diagnosed with diabetes type I in 2003.

“Three years ago he blacked out and died in a fiery car wreck. This has been heavy on my mind, was there something that I could have done to prevent that from happening? I came up with many scenarios, but there was really nothing I could have done to prevent my son from dying,” says Covington.

Nearly 30 million Americans have diabetes and another 86 million are at risk for developing diabetes.

Covington says, ” with your help, we can reach this goal and we can make a difference in the lives of those people living with diabetes today.”

To donate, click here.

To learn more about this Lone Star Rider, click here.

